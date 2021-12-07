Advertisement

ACPS hosts vaccination clinics for children ages 5 and up

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is beginning their vaccination clinics for elementary and middle school students.

Today, there will be clinics at Lake Forest, Shell, Terwilliger, and Lincoln.

Students 5 years or older will be given the Pfizer vaccine at no cost.

The deadline for families to submit consent forms has been extended.

They will be accepted up to the day of each school’s clinic.

To view the full schedule of vaccine clinics, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: ‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Victim’s family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder in Williston

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

arrest
Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Starke Police say they spotted her selling the drugs, and then when they searched her car they...
Starke woman arrested for selling meth in public
Clemons will present this motion tomorrow for the Legislative Delegation
A state representative is proposing change to the Alachua County Commission
Dream Defenders members, Jada Davis and Kiara Laurent, list their demands from ASO in front of...
“We demand a formal, public apology from all parties to Heaven and her family” : Activists voice their demands after ASO investigation revealed no misconduct occurred

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Bronson water
Levy County commissioners consider piping water services to Otter Creek and Cedar Key
pearl harbor
Friends of Marion County Veterans Park host Pearl Harbor remembrance day
Lake City will permanently ban internet cafes after hearing a recommendation from interim...
Lake City to permanently ban internet cafes