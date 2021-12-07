ACPS hosts vaccination clinics for children ages 5 and up

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is beginning their vaccination clinics for elementary and middle school students.

Today, there will be clinics at Lake Forest, Shell, Terwilliger, and Lincoln.

Students 5 years or older will be given the Pfizer vaccine at no cost.

The deadline for families to submit consent forms has been extended.

They will be accepted up to the day of each school’s clinic.

To view the full schedule of vaccine clinics, click HERE.

