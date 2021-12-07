Coping with seasonal affective disorder

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Roughly five percent of adults in the United States experience “seasonal affective disorder,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Psychologists in north central Florida are treating it.

The disorder can happen any time during the year, but is most common during the winter months.

One counselor in Ocala said you can cope with feelings of sadness by taking vitamins, going on walks, or talking to someone.

“It’s a time of year where we’re festive or jolly but that’s not always the case. We’ve had a lot of grief this year dealing with a pandemic, so this year a lot of people will be celebrating Christmas without loved ones or friends,” Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Founder of Alternative Bridges, Sylphia Lindsay said.

Officials said it is important to get medical help right away if you have thoughts of hurting yourself or others.

