Four council members, Mayor sworn into office in Ocala

Barry Mansfield, James Hilty, Kristen Dreyer, and Jay Musleh, along with Mayor Kent Guinn, were...
Barry Mansfield, James Hilty, Kristen Dreyer, and Jay Musleh, along with Mayor Kent Guinn, were sworn in during Tuesday's city council meeting.
By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After roughly three months and two elections, the Ocala City Council finally has a full board.  

Barry Mansfield, James Hilty, Kristen Dreyer, and Jay Musleh, along with Mayor Kent Guinn, were sworn in during Tuesday’s city council meeting.  

Guinn has served as Ocala’s mayor for 10 years now, while Musleh assumed office nine years ago.  

Mansfield and Dreyer are new to elected office, while Hilty has served on council in the past.  

With this swearing in ceremony, a woman will serve on council for the first time since former Councilwoman Mary Sue Rich retired in 2019.  

The newly elected members were surrounded by friends and family Tuesday night.

 Brent Malever and Justin Grabelle were presented with plaques for their service tp the city council.

 Ire Beathea was appointed as the new council president, while Hilty was appointed president pro-tem.

