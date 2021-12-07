Advertisement

Friends of Marion County Veterans Park host Pearl Harbor remembrance day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Friends of Marion County Veterans Park are hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance day.

The event starts at 10 a.m., today, December 7 at the Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.

Today marks the 80 year anniversary of the tragedy that happened on December 7, 1941.

 The public is encouraged to come out and honor those who served. 

