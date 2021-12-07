Friends of Marion County Veterans Park host Pearl Harbor remembrance day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Friends of Marion County Veterans Park are hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance day.

The event starts at 10 a.m., today, December 7 at the Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.

Today marks the 80 year anniversary of the tragedy that happened on December 7, 1941.

The public is encouraged to come out and honor those who served.

TRENDING STORY: Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.