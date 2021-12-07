Gainesville City Commissioners approve plan to extend broadband internet service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners approved a plan on Monday to spend millions of dollars on expanding broadband internet in Gainesville.

The commission is allocating 9.6 million dollars from The American Rescue Plan to fund a community-owned fiber internet system. They hope to connect more than 2,000 businesses and nearly 10,000 homes to the system.

Broadband will be rolled out first to areas they consider most in need which are largely in East Gainesville.

