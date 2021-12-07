Advertisement

Gainesville City Commissioners approve plan to extend broadband internet service

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners approved a plan on Monday to spend millions of dollars on expanding broadband internet in Gainesville. 

The commission is allocating 9.6 million dollars from The American Rescue Plan to fund a community-owned fiber internet system.  They hope to connect more than 2,000 businesses and nearly 10,000 homes to the system. 

Broadband will be rolled out first to areas they consider most in need which are largely in East Gainesville.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

arrest
Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Starke Police say they spotted her selling the drugs, and then when they searched her car they...
Starke woman arrested for selling meth in public
Clemons will present this motion tomorrow for the Legislative Delegation
A state representative is proposing change to the Alachua County Commission
Dream Defenders members, Jada Davis and Kiara Laurent, list their demands from ASO in front of...
“We demand a formal, public apology from all parties to Heaven and her family” : Activists voice their demands after ASO investigation revealed no misconduct occurred

Latest News

Lake City will permanently ban internet cafes after hearing a recommendation from interim...
Lake City to permanently ban internet cafes
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Williston family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Victim’s family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder in Williston
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Williston family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Williston family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder
NCFL Toys for Tots chapters still need toys for Christmas
NCFL Toys for Tots chapters still need toys for Christmas