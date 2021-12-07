A Gainesville High School student placed in the top-15 students worldwide at the Cilmate Science Olympiad

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville High School student is being recognized for his fight against climate change.

GHS junior David Cagle placed in the top-15 students worldwide at the Climate Science Olympiad.

That’s out of a field of 12,400 students who took part in a four-round competition.

Cagle competed with an international partner.

He just barely missed out on the prize money, but he says he’s honored to have made it so far in the competition.

