Advertisement

A Gainesville High School student placed in the top-15 students worldwide at the Cilmate Science Olympiad

GHS
GHS(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -  A Gainesville High School student is being recognized for his fight against climate change.

 GHS junior David Cagle placed in the top-15 students worldwide at the Climate Science Olympiad. 

That’s out of a field of 12,400 students who took part in a four-round competition.  

Cagle competed with an international partner.  

He just barely missed out on the prize money, but he says he’s honored to have made it so far in the competition.

TRENDING STORY: A state representative is proposing change to the Alachua County Commission

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

arrest
Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Williston family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Victim’s family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder in Williston
Clemons will present this motion tomorrow for the Legislative Delegation
A state representative is proposing change to the Alachua County Commission
Starke Police say they spotted her selling the drugs, and then when they searched her car they...
Starke woman arrested for selling meth in public
Dream Defenders members, Jada Davis and Kiara Laurent, list their demands from ASO in front of...
“We demand a formal, public apology from all parties to Heaven and her family” : Activists voice their demands after ASO investigation revealed no misconduct occurred

Latest News

Local counselor shares insight on seasonal affective disorder
Coping with seasonal affective disorder
Christmas lights and decorations are the main culprits of high energy bills during Christmas...
Save on your utility bill this winter
Barry Mansfield, James Hilty, Kristen Dreyer, and Jay Musleh, along with Mayor Kent Guinn, were...
Four council members, Mayor sworn into office in Ocala
Driving Help Center
Lawmakers seek to restore driving rights