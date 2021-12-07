To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Millions of packages are making their way across the country in order to make it under the tree in time for Christmas. With less than three weeks until Christmas, holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.

The United States Postal Service’s ground deadline is marked for December 15, giving you just over one week before you have to choose a more expensive expedited shipping method.

USPS Retail Ground® Service Dec. 15

First-Class Mail® Service Dec. 17

Priority Mail® Service Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express® Service2 Dec. 23

Fed Ex is recommending you ship your ground economy packages by Dec. 9.

Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021: When should you send your packages by? (WCJB)

This comes as last year, USPS reported an unprecedented package increase due to the pandemic. Daniel Patterson, the co-owner of Westside Postal Express in Gainesville, said his store has been a little slower compared to last year, but this holiday season he still recommends sending packages out as early as possible as shortages are slowing delivery times across the country.

“It’s been up and down. Shortage of drivers, shortage of employee inside the facility so there are no guarantees on anything even your next day air isn’t guaranteed.”

Patterson personally recommends sending your packages within the next week.

