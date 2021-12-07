Advertisement

Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021: When should you send your packages by?

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Millions of packages are making their way across the country in order to make it under the tree in time for Christmas. With less than three weeks until Christmas, holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.

The United States Postal Service’s ground deadline is marked for December 15, giving you just over one week before you have to choose a more expensive expedited shipping method.

USPS Retail Ground® Service Dec. 15

First-Class Mail® Service Dec. 17

Priority Mail® Service Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express® Service2 Dec. 23

Fed Ex is recommending you ship your ground economy packages by Dec. 9.

Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021: When should you send your packages by?
Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021: When should you send your packages by?(WCJB)

RELATED STORY: NCFL Toys for Tots chapters still need toys for Christmas

This comes as last year, USPS reported an unprecedented package increase due to the pandemic. Daniel Patterson, the co-owner of Westside Postal Express in Gainesville, said his store has been a little slower compared to last year, but this holiday season he still recommends sending packages out as early as possible as shortages are slowing delivery times across the country.

“It’s been up and down. Shortage of drivers, shortage of employee inside the facility so there are no guarantees on anything even your next day air isn’t guaranteed.”

Patterson personally recommends sending your packages within the next week.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

arrest
Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Clemons will present this motion tomorrow for the Legislative Delegation
A state representative is proposing change to the Alachua County Commission
Starke Police say they spotted her selling the drugs, and then when they searched her car they...
Starke woman arrested for selling meth in public
Dream Defenders members, Jada Davis and Kiara Laurent, list their demands from ASO in front of...
“We demand a formal, public apology from all parties to Heaven and her family” : Activists voice their demands after ASO investigation revealed no misconduct occurred

Latest News

Hometown Hero: Heather Larson saves thousands of dogs from being euthanized while helping pet...
Hometown Hero: Heather Larson saves thousands of dogs from being euthanized while helping pet owners
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
acps vax
ACPS hosts vaccination clinics for children ages 5 and up
Bronson water
Levy County commissioners consider piping water services to Otter Creek and Cedar Key