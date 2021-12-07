Hometown Hero: Heather Larson saves thousands of dogs from being euthanized while helping pet owners

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Five pitbull puppies are on their way to finding a new home thanks to Heather Larson and her team.

“I just think everyone rescues the cute ones, the puppies,” said Larson. “Nobody is there for the dogs that are cowering in the back shaking or feral or have a bite history.”

It’s Larson’s mission to give all dogs a fair chance. As part of her non-profit Love My Pitties, Larson said she’s rescued more than 5,000 dogs over the last 20 years.

Larson even goes the extra mile to transport dogs across the country in hopes of giving them a better chance of being adopted. For those unable to be adopted due to physical, emotional, or social issues, they’re able to live in her sanctuary in Bronson.

“These dogs don’t deserve to be euthanized because they were raised poorly or they have a prey drive or whatever issue is maybe stranger danger they don’t deserve to die so we decided to give them a forever home,” Larson said.

The rescuing goes beyond any cage or shelter as she also helps pet owners by delivering dog and cat food along with allergy and heartworm medications.

For 45-year-old Donna Ritchie, Larson’s efforts mean everything as her disability prevents her from being able to drive or have kids. She said her animals are her world.

“She takes care of all the animals out there and look she comes and helps everyone else,” said Ritchie. “Heather thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Next, Heather is hoping to build an even bigger sanctuary where dogs can receive training from a behaviorist and live out their old age in a senior facility.

“I never thought it was going to be this big. Now we’re ready to really grow,” Larson added.

