Lake City to permanently ban internet cafes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City will permanently ban internet cafes after hearing a recommendation from interim police chief Gerald Butler, city council members voted unanimously to ban the businesses.
This finalizes a temporary moratorium on Internet cafes, which city leaders called dangerous, illegal, and prone to crime.
City leaders also learned during the meeting that a final report on the structural durability of the memorial stadium will be delayed until later this week.
