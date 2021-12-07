Lake City to permanently ban internet cafes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City will permanently ban internet cafes after hearing a recommendation from interim police chief Gerald Butler, city council members voted unanimously to ban the businesses.

This finalizes a temporary moratorium on Internet cafes, which city leaders called dangerous, illegal, and prone to crime.

City leaders also learned during the meeting that a final report on the structural durability of the memorial stadium will be delayed until later this week.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.