Levy County commissioners consider piping water services to Otter Creek and Cedar Key

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners are considering a proposal from the town of Bronson.

The proposal is to provide water service to Otter Creek and Cedar Key.

Bronson mayor, Robert Partin received permission from the council last month to research how the town could sell drinking water to neighboring communities.

The surrounding areas are struggling to find a good water source.

Piping the water 32 miles from Bronson to Cedar Key has been a challenge in the past which accounts for this not being implemented thus far.

Partin will be requesting approval of the EDF grant agreement between Levy County and Tri-county Saw Shop.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. today.

