Advertisement

LGBTQ advocates decry DOE pulling anti-bullying portal

School Hallway
School Hallway(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB ) - LGBTQ groups are blasting the Florida Department of Education for taking down the anti-bullying portal from its website, characterizing the move as ‘a staggering escalation of its anti-LGBTQ agenda’.

The portal included resources for LGBTQ students.

The removal of the portal comes after a conservative-leaning news source contacted the department about links to LGBTQ advocacy groups on the page.

But Jon Harris Maurer with Equality Florida said the department’s decision to pull the page down won’t only impact LGBTQ students.

“These are important resources that are about bullying prevention and ultimately suicide prevention that serve the interest of all students,” said Maurer.

At least one of the sites linked on the portal included recommendations for school staff not to reveal a student’s transgender status to parents without the student’s permission.

“No one deserves to be bullied, regardless of orientation, gender, race, or any other characteristic,” said DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw in an emailed statement. “Parents should play the most important role in their kids’ education and upbringing; they should not be marginalized by ideological directives from activist groups.”

LGBTQ groups argued against the ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ in the last legislative session because they feared it would force schools to out LGBTQ youth to their parents.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said the latest move by DOE suggests those concerns were merited.

“This is again another attempt of this Governor to create a culture war in our state and try to pin communities against each other,” said Fried.

And Maurer argued outing students to their parents can put them at risk.

“We wish that every LGBTQ young person came from a safe and supportive household. Unfortunately, we know that’s not the case for our LGBTQ youth,” said Maurer.

“Clearly, we support all students – no student deserves to be bullied in school for any reason – the health and safety of Florida’s 2.9 million students is our utmost priority. To suggest otherwise is simply false,” said DOE Director of Communications Jared Ochs in an emailed statement.

In the statement, DOE confirmed it took the page down after receiving the complaint and said it’s currently reviewing the materials on the page for appropriateness.

“Unfortunately, the links we reviewed were to U.S. DOE webpages that had previously provided helpful guidance and information, but now are being used as platforms for advocacy,” said Ochs.

Commissioner Fried told us she is looking for ways to make the LGBTQ resources available through her department to ensure students, parents and teachers still have access to the materials.

TRENDING STORY: Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021: When should you send your packages by?

Copyright 2021 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

arrest
Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Williston family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Victim’s family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder in Williston
Clemons will present this motion tomorrow for the Legislative Delegation
A state representative is proposing change to the Alachua County Commission
Starke Police say they spotted her selling the drugs, and then when they searched her car they...
Starke woman arrested for selling meth in public
Dream Defenders members, Jada Davis and Kiara Laurent, list their demands from ASO in front of...
“We demand a formal, public apology from all parties to Heaven and her family” : Activists voice their demands after ASO investigation revealed no misconduct occurred

Latest News

Driving Help Center
Lawmakers seek to restore driving rights
Proposal to expand Alachua BOCC and add single-member districts heading to Tallahassee
Proposal to expand Alachua BOCC and add single-member districts heading to Tallahassee
Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found...
Tampa rapper has been arrested on murder charges
Hometown Hero: Heather Larson saves thousands of dogs from being euthanized while helping pet...
Hometown Hero: Heather Larson saves thousands of dogs from being euthanized while helping pet owners