NCFL Toys for Tots chapters still need toys for Christmas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Christmas quickly approaching, Toys for Tots chapters across North Central Florida are still in need and open for more toy donations this year.

According to Dennis Wait, Alachua County’s Toys for Tots Coordinator, they are still in need of anywhere from 15- to 20,000 toys to meet up with demand this holiday season. On top of that Wait says toy prices, like that of many other things this year, have gone up.

“I was out shopping this weekend and a couple of things, toys pries are up at least 10 to 15% like everything. We are also seeing the availability of toys, Black Friday sales the toy market dips a little bit as far a quantity. Hopefully, we see some shelves get stocked and that will help increase the availability,” said Wait.

In Marion County, toys are still needed for as many as 2,000 children. While the need for toys is still high, volunteers still continue to show great support for the organization in Alachua County.

“Volunteership is great. Alachua county is great they support Toys for Tots to a large extent. We’ve got multiple different groups, school groups, and churches, just local volunteers that help out,” said Wait.

A group from Cornerstone Academy in Gainesville volunteered their time unloading trucks, filling bags, and moving boxes. Seth Jones, a Junior at the school explained just some of the work that they did Monday evening.

“Tonight is just taking all the toys and organizing them so we can give them to the kids and fulfill the orders. We just got a shipment in of a bunch of toys that haven’t been sported at all. We have barbies with remote control helicopters so we’ll sort them into their own bins,” said Jones.

