Advertisement

Previously winless Texas Southern stuns Florida men, 69-54

The Tigers were led by a 7-for-7 performance from Joirdon Karl Nicholas
Texas Southern guard PJ Henry (3) and forward John Walker III (24) scramble for the ball...
Texas Southern guard PJ Henry (3) and forward John Walker III (24) scramble for the ball against Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -No. 20 Florida returned home on Monday night for the kind of non-conference matchup that typically goes in the books as an easy victory. Instead, the Gators were humbled in a stunning 69-54 loss to previously winless Texas Southern. Florida (6-2) dropped its second straight game and was outrebounded 46-23 by the Tigers (1-7).

Brandon McKissic led the Gators with 15 points while Colin Castleton scored 12, but Florida shot only 38 percent from the field.

The Gators weren’t better at the other end. Texas Southern connected on 54 percent of its field goals, led by a 7-for-7 performance from Joirdon Karl Nicholas (14 points). Bench players combined to outscore Florida reserves, 32-9. The Tigers’ hot shooting was enough to overcome 22 turnovers.

Florida led for less than eight minutes of game time, a discouraging sign with two more games on tap for later this week. The Gators remain home to take on North Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and then head to Brooklyn on Sunday to face Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

arrest
Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park
child sex arrest
A Steinhatchee man was arrested on multiple counts of sex with a child
UF researchers make a major discovery in its mutations
UF researchers make a major discovery in Omicron variant’s mutations
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Billy Napier addresses the media at his introductory press conference at the University of...
Florida introduces Billy Napier as football coach

Latest News

Florida hires assistants
Napier begins hiring assistants
Russell Report: Reviewing major changes made for a number of different team’s coaching staff
Russell Report: Reviewing major changes made for a number of different teams’ coaching staff
Univ. of Florida, Sunday
Billy Napier starts to build his coaching staff at UF
Florida's Lavender Briggs (3) passes the ball during an NCAA college basketball game in...
Florida takes down TCU in Big12/SEC Challenge