Previously winless Texas Southern stuns Florida men, 69-54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -No. 20 Florida returned home on Monday night for the kind of non-conference matchup that typically goes in the books as an easy victory. Instead, the Gators were humbled in a stunning 69-54 loss to previously winless Texas Southern. Florida (6-2) dropped its second straight game and was outrebounded 46-23 by the Tigers (1-7).

Brandon McKissic led the Gators with 15 points while Colin Castleton scored 12, but Florida shot only 38 percent from the field.

The Gators weren’t better at the other end. Texas Southern connected on 54 percent of its field goals, led by a 7-for-7 performance from Joirdon Karl Nicholas (14 points). Bench players combined to outscore Florida reserves, 32-9. The Tigers’ hot shooting was enough to overcome 22 turnovers.

Florida led for less than eight minutes of game time, a discouraging sign with two more games on tap for later this week. The Gators remain home to take on North Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and then head to Brooklyn on Sunday to face Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

