Prosecution rests in Josh Duggar child pornography trial

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On Dec. 6, Duggar's defense attorneys began presenting their case with testimony from a computer analyst who said it's possible that the computer where child pornography was downloaded could have been accessed remotely.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Defense attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have begun presenting their case to a federal jury with testimony from a computer analyst who said it’s possible that the computer where child pornography was downloaded could have been accessed remotely.

The testimony from forensic computer analyst Michele Bush came hours after a Duggar family friend testified under questioning from prosecutors that Duggar admitted in 2003 to molesting four young girls, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, 33, is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted. His federal trial began last week in northwest Arkansas.

The prosecution rested its case Monday and Duggar’s attorneys began calling witnesses shortly thereafter.

Defense attorneys for Duggar have argued that someone else downloaded or placed the child pornography onto the computer at Duggar’s workplace, noting that no child pornography was found on Duggar’s phone or laptop.

But federal prosecutors have detailed logs showing, minute by minute, the activity on Duggar’s computer that alternated between him sending personal messages, downloading child porn and saving pictures of notes.

Duggar, featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” show, was charged in April. Prosecutors say child pornography was downloaded to the computer in May 2019.

TLC pulled the reality TV show in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. In 2015, Duggar publicly apologized for his pornography addiction and cheating on his wife, calling himself “the biggest hypocrite ever.”

Duggar’s trial is happening as his father, Jim Bob Duggar, runs in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in northwest Arkansas. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House.

Jim Bob Duggar is one of four Republicans seeking their party’s nomination. Early voting was to begin Tuesday and the primary is set for Dec. 14.

