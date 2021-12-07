Save on your utility bill this winter

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - During December, many of us are celebrating the holidays, but if we’re not careful, we could be seeing some coal in the mail box in the form of a utility bill, but Ocala city officials said there are several things you can do to save energy during the winter months.

First, they recommend to winterize your home.

Make sure your windows are sealed properly, and check for any areas with a draft.

Now’s the time to use your fire place if you have one, if not they said to make sure it’s closed up to prevent cold air from getting in.

“If there’s one primary room in the home that you use more often and you don’t want to heat the entire house, maybe invest in a space heater just for that room,” Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

Dobbs said that if you do take the space heater route, to follow all safety instructions.

During the holidays, it’s not uncommon to gather together with friends and family.

Dobbs said if you plan on preparing a big meal, cook your sides at the same time as the main dish in the oven and utilize the microwave.

And once the family is done eating, load up that dishwasher.

“Run it when it’s at full capacity because not only will it be more energy saving but it also will reduce the use of water so we’re consuming and using less water which is always a good thing as well,” Dobbs said.

Christmas lights and decorations are the main culprits of high energy bills during Christmas time.

Switching to LED lighting and investing in a timer can save you money.

And if you plan on leaving town for the holidays, “Lowering your thermostat from 72 to 68 degrees can have a savings of up to 10 percent. Just the simple act of unplugging things also reduces your energy. Make sure you’re unplugging the unnecessary things that you don’t want because otherwise it’s going to keep consuming and sucking out that energy out of your home which is going to translate to you spending more during the holiday season,” Dobbs said.

