Tampa rapper has been arrested on murder charges

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, a rapper from Tampa is now in the Columbia County Jail on murder charges after authorities say he dumped a body.

29-year-old Javonte Wilkins is being charged with murder and destroying evidence for killing a man on November 14th.

Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found on Southwest Harmony Lane near State Road 47 a short while later.

He is being held on no bond.

