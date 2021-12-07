Advertisement

Tampa rapper has been arrested on murder charges

Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found...
Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim's body was found on Southwest Harmony Lane near State Road 47 .(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, a rapper from Tampa is now in the Columbia County Jail on murder charges after authorities say he dumped a body.

29-year-old Javonte Wilkins is being charged with murder and destroying evidence for killing a man on November 14th.

Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found on Southwest Harmony Lane near State Road 47 a short while later.

He is being held on no bond.

