UF celebrates the construction of a new Student Health Care Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health officials held a beam-signing event today to celebrate the construction of the new Student Health Care Center.

With the current facility being about 100 years old, officials with UF Health, said they’re thrilled to get a new building.

“Our current building was designed for in-patient infirmary, people stayed overnight there, and that’s not the way a modern medical office building for outpatient care is done,” said Dr. Ronald Berry, the Director of the Student Health Care Center.

Now, the new facility is being built with all the same services as the current one, and more.

“The infectious unit here is probably the first of its kind in a student health,” said Berry.

He said they started the design stage of the infectious care unit during the pandemic, giving the work even more meaning.

“You’ll be able to enter into the waiting area to infectious care, from a door at the front of the building that’s not going to the rest of the building,” said Berry.

The air in this unit does not get recirculated, making it one of the safest areas in the building.

UF Health is also implementing programs that promote a healthy lifestyle.

“There’s going to be the inclusion of the demo kitchen where our dietitian can host interactive cooking lessons for students, for faculty, and staff throughout campus,” said Adeel Markatia, an Assistant Director within the cabinet of health affairs in Student Government.

Markatia said the building will also have a sun terrace where students can study, hangout, or just relax.

“Things like that, like these new features, definitely make this building a great enhancement for our campus,” he said.

Berry said with a new facility, he hopes to provide more learning opportunities for medical students.

The construction is expected to be done around this time next year, and open for students in Spring 2023.

