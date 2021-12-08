The 2021 Career Connections Job Fair will be held in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is hosting the 2021 Career Connections Job Fair.

The event will take place at the College of Central Florida Hampton Center.

It will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All job levels will be featured at the fair.

This includes positions that do not require a high school diploma.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Commissioners approve plan to extend broadband internet service

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.