The 2021 Career Connections Job Fair will be held in Ocala
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is hosting the 2021 Career Connections Job Fair.
The event will take place at the College of Central Florida Hampton Center.
It will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All job levels will be featured at the fair.
This includes positions that do not require a high school diploma.
The job fair is free and open to the public.
