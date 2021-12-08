A 29-year-old man is dead and another victim was taken to a trauma unit after both were shot

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are investigating a homicide.

Officers responded to Northeast Sam Court around 6:35 Tuesday night.

Two people had gunshot wounds.

Officers gave them first aid, but one of the victims, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a trauma unit for treatment.

Police are not releasing the victims’ names at this time.

TRENDING STORY: Four Ocala teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.