A 29-year-old man is dead and another victim was taken to a trauma unit after both were shot
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are investigating a homicide.
Officers responded to Northeast Sam Court around 6:35 Tuesday night.
Two people had gunshot wounds.
Officers gave them first aid, but one of the victims, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene.
The second victim was taken to a trauma unit for treatment.
Police are not releasing the victims’ names at this time.
TRENDING STORY: Four Ocala teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.