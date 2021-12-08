Advertisement

A 29-year-old man is dead and another victim was taken to a trauma unit after both were shot

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are investigating a homicide.

Officers responded to Northeast Sam Court around 6:35 Tuesday night.

Two people had gunshot wounds.

Officers gave them first aid, but one of the victims, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a trauma unit for treatment.

Police are not releasing the victims’ names at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

