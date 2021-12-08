The Alachua County School Board will have its special meeting and workshop in session

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board’s special meeting and workshop will be in session.

The workshop begins at 2 p.m.

It will include a 2022 legislative program presentation and an LGBTQ plus critical guide presentation.

The main focus of the meeting will be centered around the district’s legislative agenda for the 2022 State Legislative session.

The meeting will follow directly after the workshop at the district office boardroom in Gainesville.

