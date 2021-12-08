The controversial restructure plan will be discussed at the UF Eye-opener Breakfast
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Legislative Delegation will be attending the UF Eye-opener Breakfast.
They will be discussing the controversial restructure plan.
The panel-style meeting will be on the legislative priorities for the upcoming 2022 session.
It starts at 7:30 a.m. at UF’s Hilton Conference in the Century Ballroom.
