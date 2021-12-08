Florida agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried accused of inaccurately disclosing income on financial forms

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The Florida Commission on Ethics reprimanded agriculture commissioner and candidate for governor, Nikki Fried.

The panel found probable cause Fried broke state law by failing to accurately disclose her income on financial forms.

A republican party official filed a complaint with the ethics board in June.

