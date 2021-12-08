Four Ocala teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four teenagers were arrested in Ocala for their involvement in a plot to steal thousands of dollars from a Walmart.

Officers say 19-year-olds Dedric Willis-Jackson and Synczre Dyson, along with two minors, conducted a “confusion scheme”.

They used it on cashiers at the Walmart on Southwest 19th Avenue Road.

The group went to several registers with different transactions.

They tricked the workers into giving them $3,500

The accused ‘fraudsters’ were located outside another Walmart with more than $10,000 in cash.

