Gainesville and Alachua County leaders host virtual public meeting to discuss gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County leaders plan to meet virtually with residents to discuss how to reduce gun violence.

City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker is hosting the town hall on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Police Chief Tony Jones, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, and Santa Fe College President Doctor Paul Broadie will join her in the meeting.

To join the call, visit this website.

