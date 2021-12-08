Hawthorne water supply shut off after construction workers hit water line

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The water is turned off in Hawthorne because construction workers hit a line.

The leak happened on Southeast 61st Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

City officials hope the water will be restored Wednesday night but when the city will be under a boil water alert.

