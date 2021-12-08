Hawthorne water supply shut off after construction workers hit water line
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The water is turned off in Hawthorne because construction workers hit a line.
The leak happened on Southeast 61st Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
City officials hope the water will be restored Wednesday night but when the city will be under a boil water alert.
