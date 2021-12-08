“Just wonderful memories”: Kirby Family Farm’s Christmas Train benefits children in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - On the track to Christmas, thousands of holiday lights are on display in Williston as part of Kirby Family Farm’s Christmas Train.

Lights can be viewed while aboard a 100-year-old locomotive. Other attractions include: Santa meet and greets, amusement rides, magic shows, and holiday shopping for the kids.

All proceeds from the fun are put towards the non-profits educational programs. Founder Daryl Kirby said thousands of at-risk, foster, and special needs children have been given resources as a result of these events.

“We want the experience to grow, the memories to grow,” said Kirby. “We’re not trying to compete with really anyone we’re just trying to offer a great opportunity to build memories for your family to help us offer positive memories for children who could really use them. We hope they have just wonderful memories.”

Select nights run through December 26th. For more information on attractions and tickets CLICK HERE.

