Lake City first responders to gather outside station for firefighter who survived COVID-19

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A firefighter in Lake City is returning home after spending months recovering from COVID-19.

Lieutenant Jeff McNeill was hospitalized in September.

He will be picked up from Brooks Rehab in Jacksonville around 11 a.m.

Officers and firefighters will line the entrance to the fire department along Alachua Street.

The public is also encouraged to come out and welcome him back.

