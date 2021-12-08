Ocala Fire and Rescue first responders honored with President’s Award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire and Rescue’s first responders received the ‘President’s Award’ .

They were recognized for their work during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The award highlighted their jobs with the community paramedicine program, and for their COVID-19 vaccine and testing team.

The team vaccinated more than 2,000 residents between December 2020 and October 2021. They even drove to patients’ homes so they could receive their vaccinations.

The team also administered more than 6,000 COVID-19 tests since last year.

Ocala Fire Rescue is also assisting the city’s monoclonal antibody administration site.

