Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Acting as a secret Santa, Bradford County Sheriffs Deputies are giving the gift of time... behind bars. 

The agency’s “Operation Secret Santa” bagged a dozen people during a drug bust. 

The drug task force created the operation to investigate the sale of crack, cocaine, meth, and other drugs. 

Deputies arrested 12 people. 

Two people remain at large: Michael Kiser and Amber Tharpe, who are also wanted on drug-related charges.  

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

