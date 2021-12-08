Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Acting as a secret Santa, Bradford County Sheriffs Deputies are giving the gift of time... behind bars.

The agency’s “Operation Secret Santa” bagged a dozen people during a drug bust.

The drug task force created the operation to investigate the sale of crack, cocaine, meth, and other drugs.

Deputies arrested 12 people.

Two people remain at large: Michael Kiser and Amber Tharpe, who are also wanted on drug-related charges.

