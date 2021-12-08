Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Acting as a secret Santa, Bradford County Sheriffs Deputies are giving the gift of time... behind bars.
The agency’s “Operation Secret Santa” bagged a dozen people during a drug bust.
The drug task force created the operation to investigate the sale of crack, cocaine, meth, and other drugs.
Deputies arrested 12 people.
Two people remain at large: Michael Kiser and Amber Tharpe, who are also wanted on drug-related charges.
