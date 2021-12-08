P.K. Yonge slips past rival GHS in boys hoops, 44-40

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge junior Randall Robinson hit a tying bucket with just over three minutes remaining and then gave his team the lead on a pair of free throws to lift the Blue Wave to a 44-40 home win over rival GHS on Tuesday night. The two rivals are separated by just three miles and the competition was tight all evening.

Ultimately, P.K. Yonge (2-2) earned the win by outscoring GHS (3-2), 12-6 in the fourth quarter. Theo Stevens led the Hurricanes with 19 points while S.J. Westbrook contributed 13.

P.K. Yonge is off until Saturday when it travels to Florida High in Tallahassee. GHS is next in action Thursday at Clay.

