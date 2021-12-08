Real Rosewood Foundation hopes to receives grant for museum of Rosewood history

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of The Real Rosewood Foundation want to bring together historic rosewood artifacts into one big home and they hope a grant will bring their museum to life.

“This is the most important picture of my aunt,” Rosewood descendant Lizzie Robinson Jenkins said.

Five people were killed in the Rosewood massacre in 1923 that Jenkins’ aunt, Mahulda Gussie Brown, survived.

“If we don’t talk about our history, our kids will never understand,” Jenkins added.

They hope to educate them with a museum on Jenkins’ 29-acre land in Archer that would be a recreation of the town and include the last home standing from the massacre.

It was donated by the current owners.

Related story: Interior designer to renovate homes for Rosewood descendants at no charge

“He said we have decided to donate the house to you all,” Jenkins said. “From $100,000 to donating, you know we could not believe that.”

Many of items that will be featured in the museum like a bible from Rosewood are in Mrs. Lizzie’s home and she encourages anyone who has Rosewood artifacts to put them on display.

The Trust for Public Land helped the foundation apply for the African American Cultural and Historical grant worth $500 thousand dollars.

“This is one of the things that he brought and this is a mirror,” Jenkins pointed out.

The foundation received letters from organizations and public figures to send to the State Division of Historic Resources

to approve the grant application, according to Newberry Mayor and Real Rosewood Parliamentarian Jordan Marlowe.

“Representative Kat Cammack, Representative Clemons sent in a letter,” Marlowe explained. “I think we should have a really strong application because we’re not only preserving history but we’re also educating for the future.”

The museum would take 18-24 months to build.

“We want to do an honor to the ancestors and descendants of those victims and this is the way that we do it, by educating the young people,” Marlowe added.

They should know if they’ve received the grant by February 2022.

The Real Rosewood Foundation is also hosting a community day on the anniversary of the massacre on Jan. 1, 2022 to honor victims and survivors. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 16771 SW 137 Ave., Archer, FL. For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.