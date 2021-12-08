TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bri Becker (Trenton)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Practicing the same drills over and over again can get pretty boring to most athletes, but Trenton’s Bri Becker embraces the grind to get better.

“It’s super satisfying to finish a practice and feel like you’ve really pushed hard and given it your all,” said Trenton girls basketball point guard Bri Becker. “So it’s a satisfying feeling playing a sport and knowing that you’re getting better and working hard.”

The senior captain isn’t afraid of working hard to see improvement for herself or her team.

“The competition of the sport is awesome. It feels really good to win, to work, to sweat and to grow.”

Becker got her love for basketball and incredible work ethic from watching her family play the sport when she was younger.

“My brothers grew up playing basketball and my dad coached their teams. And he always was a super supporter of it. We always had it on the tv, still is. So, I watched my brother play and my dad coach and support them and I just wanted to be a part of it.”

As a freshman, Becker was a part of the Tigers state championship team and helped guide the team to the state semifinals last season.

But this year, they are on a mission to capture another state crown.

“We all kinda sat down and decided to really hold each other accountable this season and just work with each other and have each other’s backs and push each other to where we can hopefully get to the next level and get further than last year.”

In the classroom, Becker is just as serious about academics as she is basketball.

She carries a 4.3 weighted g.p.a. by taking dual enrollment classes through Santa Fe College

Becker credits her mom for instilling her appreciation for school.

“She’s worked with us since we were really young to get us ahead in school and confident with learning. And she’s the one I go to when I have a question on anything academically.”

On top of playing basketball and being a devoted student, Becker is also involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and leads a group of first graders at her church every week.

She plans to attend either Palm Beach Atlantic or Florida Atlantic University and major in Biology.

