Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on the killing of 19-year-old Kobe Bradshaw, the grand jury has returned true bills, indicting two people.

23-year-old Ralph Fontil and 17-year-old Brandon Merisier have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for killing Bradshaw in June of this year in Ocala estates.

According to the state attorney’s office, Fontil and Merizier killed Bradshaw after Bradshaw shot and killed 15-year-old vanguard football player Chris Chevelon in December 2020 during a shootout.

Investigators believe both incidents are gang-related.

