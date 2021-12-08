Advertisement

Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on the killing of 19-year-old Kobe Bradshaw, the grand jury has returned true bills, indicting two people.

23-year-old Ralph Fontil and 17-year-old Brandon Merisier have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for killing Bradshaw in June of this year in Ocala estates.

According to the state attorney’s office, Fontil and Merizier killed Bradshaw after Bradshaw shot and killed 15-year-old vanguard football player Chris Chevelon in December 2020 during a shootout.

Investigators believe both incidents are gang-related.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

arrest
Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Williston family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Victim’s family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder in Williston
Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found...
Tampa rapper has been arrested on murder charges
Clemons will present this motion tomorrow for the Legislative Delegation
A state representative is proposing change to the Alachua County Commission
Starke Police say they spotted her selling the drugs, and then when they searched her car they...
Starke woman arrested for selling meth in public

Latest News

The agency’s “Operation Secret Santa” bagged a dozen people during a drug bust.
Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust
Levy County Turnpike Proposal Meeting
FDOT holds public kickoff meeting for Turnpike Extension Project
Real Rosewood Foundation hopes to receives grant for museum of Rosewood history
Real Rosewood Foundation hopes to receives grant for museum of Rosewood history
Levy County Turnpike Proposal Meeting
FDOT Turnpike Plan
Real Rosewood Foundation hopes to receives grant for museum of Rosewood history
Real Rosewood Foundation hopes to receives grant for museum of Rosewood history