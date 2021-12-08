UPDATE: Starke man indicted following murder and grand theft

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury indicted Ted’qwon McGowan.

Prosecutors say the 20-year-old shot and killed Joshua Demps, 32, last month, then stole a car, and surrendered to authorities in Columbia County.

Officers believe McGowan just moved to the area from Georgia.

They think he knew the victim’s sister.

McGowan is charged with 1st-degree premeditated murder and grand theft auto and is being held without bond in the Bradford County Jail.

