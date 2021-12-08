Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Florida Manatee

Wildlife
Wildlife
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Manatee usually swims five miles an hour.

Hear more about the large marine mammal in this week’s Wildlife Wednesday.

Broadband will be rolled out first to areas they consider most in need which are largely in...
Gainesville City Commissioners approve plan to extend broadband internet service
Clemons will present this motion tomorrow for the Legislative Delegation
A state representative is proposing change to the Alachua County Commission

