Wildlife Wednesday: Florida Manatee

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Manatee usually swims five miles an hour.

Hear more about the large marine mammal in this week’s Wildlife Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Bed Bugs

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.