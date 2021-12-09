Advertisement

Alachua County School Board discusses their goals for the upcoming state legislative session

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board is preparing for the upcoming state legislative session by discussing the issues they want brought up.

One thing all board members seemed to agree on is increasing funding for mental health resources.

Vice Chair Tina Certain mentioned that this is an initiative the governor’s wife spearheaded.

This would mean allocating more resources to guidance counselors and school psychologists.

“I think that’s something that really is bipartisan that every legislator could get behind and it’s important for our students,” said Rob Hyatt, the School Board Chair.

Another thing on the table is increasing the base student allocation. This would support pay raises for teachers.

It’s something Governor DeSantis already proposed, on top of another round of $1,000 bonuses for educators and principals.

Board members are also considering supporting the authority of school boards to make decisions in the best interest of their communities.

This comes in the wake of COVID-19 policies, where many have asked where the line is drawn between state and local authority.

