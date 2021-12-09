Advertisement

American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville was forced to land at the Gainesville Regional Airport.

Early Monday morning, Flight 3570 from Miami was diverted to Gainesville.

This was due to heavy fog and low fuel.

A passenger from the flight tells our affiliate First Coast News, the airport was closed when the plane landed.

Dozens of passengers were left figuring out how to reach their destination.

When reached out to for comment, American Airlines officials stated: “On Sunday, Dec. 5, American Eagle flight 3570 from Miami (MIA) to Jacksonville (JAX), operated by Envoy, diverted to Gainesville (GNV) due to weather. After landing at GNV, the flight was canceled due to crew rest requirements. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

American Airlines officials say they are reaching out to the passengers and offering compensation.

Gainesville Regional Airport staff have not returned our request for comment.

TRENDING STORY: Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found...
Tampa rapper has been arrested on murder charges
The agency’s “Operation Secret Santa” bagged a dozen people during a drug bust.
Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust
Levy County Turnpike Proposal Meeting
FDOT holds public kickoff meeting for Turnpike Extension Project
LC Homicide
A 29-year-old man is dead and another victim was taken to a trauma unit after both were shot

Latest News

santa fe
Sante Fe College celebrates 2021 class with three separate commencement ceremonies
cheer squad
Two Union County cheer place 2nd in their respective competitions at 2021 Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championship
flood money
Governor Ron DeSantis announced a statewide flooding resilience plan
storm damage
Starke left with significant damage after heavy thunderstorms swept through North Central Florida