American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville was forced to land at the Gainesville Regional Airport.

Early Monday morning, Flight 3570 from Miami was diverted to Gainesville.

This was due to heavy fog and low fuel.

A passenger from the flight tells our affiliate First Coast News, the airport was closed when the plane landed.

Dozens of passengers were left figuring out how to reach their destination.

When reached out to for comment, American Airlines officials stated: “On Sunday, Dec. 5, American Eagle flight 3570 from Miami (MIA) to Jacksonville (JAX), operated by Envoy, diverted to Gainesville (GNV) due to weather. After landing at GNV, the flight was canceled due to crew rest requirements. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

American Airlines officials say they are reaching out to the passengers and offering compensation.

Gainesville Regional Airport staff have not returned our request for comment.

