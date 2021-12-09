Blue Wave swimmer to generate waves at West Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge swimmer Laci Herron fulfilled a life-long goal of committing to a college on Wednesday, signing a letter of intent to compete at West Florida. The Argos compete in Division II and their women’s swimming program is currently ranked No. 12 in the country.

Herron’s credentials include qualifying for the state meet in five different years. She started swimming in the Blue Wave program as a sixth grader and is the school record holder in the 100 meter butterfly plus two relay events.

Herron knows she owes a lot of her happiness and personal growth to the sport.

“It’s been a journey for me figuring out what swimming means to me and what I get out of it other than fast times, said Herron. “I made so many friends in swimming and learned a lot of things like how to set goals and how to be determined.”

Herron said she participates in nine practices per week, including some before school even starts in the morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.