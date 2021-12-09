Bradford County man in critical condition after being shot over an unpaid bet
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in critical condition after a wager on a football game turned violent in Bradford County.
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say, on Tuesday night, 55-year-old Jimmy Hankerson shot Jermaine Stewart three times over an unpaid bet on the Florida-Georgia game.
Hankerson turned himself in on Wednesday night and is charged with attempted murder.
