Bradford County man in critical condition after being shot over an unpaid bet

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in critical condition after a wager on a football game turned violent in Bradford County.

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say, on Tuesday night, 55-year-old Jimmy Hankerson shot Jermaine Stewart three times over an unpaid bet on the Florida-Georgia game.

Hankerson turned himself in on Wednesday night and is charged with attempted murder.

