Advertisement

Cold case remains unsolved after 15 years

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 15 years since a mother and daughter were found dead in a house fire in Gainesville, but their death was ruled a homicide.

Police found the body of 28-year-old Heather Radcliffe and her 6-year-old daughter Kira after they responded to a house fire. 

They say the killer likely shot Heather and then strangled Kira. 

Investigators believe the house was burned down in an attempt to cover up the murder. 

Heather’s sister says she believes people have information that could help solve the case.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found...
Tampa rapper has been arrested on murder charges
LC Homicide
A 29-year-old man is dead and another victim was taken to a trauma unit after both were shot
The agency’s “Operation Secret Santa” bagged a dozen people during a drug bust.
Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust

Latest News

Bradford County man in critical condition after being shot over an unpaid bet
Bradford County man in critical condition after being shot over an unpaid bet
DALE DAVIS
A Gainesville sex offender turns himself in after attempting to lure a minor into his apartment
Ocala Christmas Parade
Ocala Christmas Parade 6pm
DALE DAVIS
A Gainesville sex offender turns himself in after attempting to lure a minor into his apartment