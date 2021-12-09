Cold case remains unsolved after 15 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 15 years since a mother and daughter were found dead in a house fire in Gainesville, but their death was ruled a homicide.

Police found the body of 28-year-old Heather Radcliffe and her 6-year-old daughter Kira after they responded to a house fire.

They say the killer likely shot Heather and then strangled Kira.

Investigators believe the house was burned down in an attempt to cover up the murder.

Heather’s sister says she believes people have information that could help solve the case.

