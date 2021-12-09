Columbia County Report: Toys for Tots serves thousands and LCPD hosts safety training

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -On track to serve more than 3,000 kids across Columbia and Suwannee counties. Toys for Tots in Lake City is still accepting donations.

“Get her a book too,” said Coordinator Inga Dwyer. For the last five years, Dwyer opened the door for parents to have their pick out of the Toys for Tots stash. “And the nice thing about allowing a parent to shop is that way, you know that the child is getting exactly what the child wants for Christmas,” added Dwyer.

She partners with churches and the school district to send hundreds of toys, books, crafts and such to kids across both counties. Thousands of toys sit in a facility 100% donated by the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

“Honestly, we’re asking for anything,” said Dwyer. “Absolutely anything— anything new, unused, unwrapped that we can give to a child who is not going to have a Christmas. That’s what it’s all about. A child who is not going have a Christmas and if we can do that it means the world to that kid.”

Kids from newborn to eighteen can receive gifts. To donate or find a drop-off location— click here.

Lake City Police are hosting safety training for houses of worship at City Hall. The event is meant to teach about situational awareness, emergency management and active shooters.

Seats are limited in the city council chambers for the event that starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Christian Service Center of Columbia County is collecting food donations for their Christmas basket giveaway. Each basket comes with dinner and toys for kids under age 13.

In addition to toys, the center is asking the community for cranberry sauce, canned fruit, cake mix and stuffing.

Click here to help donate toys, funds or food.

