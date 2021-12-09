Advertisement

Florida’s Jacob Copeland to seek a transfer

Departures from UF continue after coaching change
Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (1) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (1) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gators wide receiver Jacob Copeland announced on social media on Thursday that he would enter the transfer portal. As a redshirt junior this fall, Copeland led Florida in all three major receiving categories, with 39 catches for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

“This has not been an easy decision or one that I have taken lightly; however, I want to do what is best for my development by pursuing my goals and furthering my career,” Copeland stated in a farewell address to Gator Nation on Twitter.

Copeland joins a growing list of departures from the UF program in the days since Billy Napier was hired as head coach. Defensive linemen Khris Bogle and Lloyd Summerall, plus offensive lineman Gerald Mincey had previously entered the transfer portal. Copeland would have up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found...
Tampa rapper has been arrested on murder charges
LC Homicide
A 29-year-old man is dead and another victim was taken to a trauma unit after both were shot
The agency’s “Operation Secret Santa” bagged a dozen people during a drug bust.
Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust

Latest News

Florida volleyball players Lauren Forte and Thayer Hall prepare for a serve against Texas A&M...
Gator volleyball team eliminated by top seed Louisville in NCAA tournament
Gators snap two-game skid
FLORIDA BEATS UNF 85-55
Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) passes around North Florida guard Chaz Lanier (2)...
Gators return to form with dominant win against Ospreys
P.K. Yonge school, Wednesday
Blue Wave swimmer to generate waves at West Florida