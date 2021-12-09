Florida’s Jacob Copeland to seek a transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gators wide receiver Jacob Copeland announced on social media on Thursday that he would enter the transfer portal. As a redshirt junior this fall, Copeland led Florida in all three major receiving categories, with 39 catches for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

“This has not been an easy decision or one that I have taken lightly; however, I want to do what is best for my development by pursuing my goals and furthering my career,” Copeland stated in a farewell address to Gator Nation on Twitter.

Copeland joins a growing list of departures from the UF program in the days since Billy Napier was hired as head coach. Defensive linemen Khris Bogle and Lloyd Summerall, plus offensive lineman Gerald Mincey had previously entered the transfer portal. Copeland would have up to two years of eligibility remaining.

