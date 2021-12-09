Gainesville General Policy Committee holds meeting to discuss new qualifying options for candidates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville General Policy Committee is meeting to discuss the qualifications for a candidate position.

In April, they discussed expanding the options for candidates to qualify within the city of Gainesville.

The city clerk and city attorney updated section 9 of the Code of Ordinances stating there are two ways to qualify.

The first is a fee that amounts to 2% of the office’s salary.

The second option states that instead of a fee, collecting 1% of signatures from the entirety of registered voters in the candidate’s election district would be sufficient.

This addition will allow those unable to pay the fee a chance to run for the position.

Officials will be meeting to finalize the ordinance.

