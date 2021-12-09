Advertisement

A Gainesville sex offender turns himself in after attempting to lure a minor into his apartment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sex offender has turned himself in to police after attempting to lure a child into an apartment Thursday night.

According to GPD officials, on Wednesday Dale Davis, 53, was caught trying to persuade a 10-year-old into an apartment around the 2800 block of Southwest Archer Road.

The child ran and alerted their mother, causing Davis to attempt to flee in a truck, but when the mother stood behind the vehicle he ran on foot.

David turned himself on the active warrant due to failure to register as a sex offender.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

Bradford County man in critical condition after being shot over an unpaid bet
