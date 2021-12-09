Gator volleyball team eliminated by top seed Louisville in NCAA tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (WCJB) -No. 16 seed Florida ran into a road block in Thursday’s NCAA Volleyball Sweet 16 matchup against top overall seed Louisville. The Cardinals ended the Gators’ season with a three-set sweep 25-16, 25-22, 25-12. Florida (22-9) is denied is second straight trip to the Elite 8 after advancing to the quarterfinals last spring.

The turning point came near the end of the second set. Florida led, 20-17 and was poised to even the match at a set apiece, but the Cardinals (31-0) reeled off eight of the final ten points to go up two-nothing in sets.

Louisville outhit Florida .341 to .081 and was led by Anna DeBeer’s 13 kills, while Anna Stevenson added nine. Sofia Victoria’s 13 kills led Florida, while senior Thayer Hall slammed seven.

Florida was appearing in its fifth consecutive round of sixteen and made the regional semifinals for the 28th time in program history. Florida also made its 31st straight NCAA appearance this season, the third-longest active streak in the nation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.