Advertisement

Gator women reach 8-3 overall, hold off Dayton 60-57

Lavender Briggs and Kiki Smith combine for 30 points in the victory
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team overcame an eight-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter and scored two critical late baskets to edge Dayton, 60-57 on Tuesday afternoon at the O’Connell Center. Florida (8-3) was facing an Atlantic-10 conference opponent for the fourth time in two weeks. The Flyers (6-3) are the pick of many to win that league.

Florida scored 40 points in the first half and led, 50-38 with 3:17 to go in the third quarter. The Flyers responded with a 17-4 run and took a 55-54 lead with 3:31 remaining in the game. In the final minutes, however, Florida tightened up on defense.

With less than two minutes to go, Florida’s Lavender Briggs secured a rebound and fed Kiki Smith (12 points) for a transition layup to put the Gators back on top, 56-55. Briggs (18 points) then sealed the win with a jumper at the half-minute mark for the game’s final points.

Florida remains home for two more games, Sunday versus rival Florida State and Tuesday Dec. 21 against Murray State.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found...
Tampa rapper has been arrested on murder charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
arrest
Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Williston family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder
‘I’ll never get my brother back’: Victim’s family mourns after guilty verdict in 2017 murder in Williston
The agency’s “Operation Secret Santa” bagged a dozen people during a drug bust.
Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust

Latest News

Bri Becker shoots a free throw at practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bri Becker (Trenton)
Gator women shake off Dayton
Gator women shake off Dayton
Scholar Athlete Bri Becker
Scholar Athlete Bri Becker
Blue Wave swimming signing