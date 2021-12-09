Gator women reach 8-3 overall, hold off Dayton 60-57

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team overcame an eight-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter and scored two critical late baskets to edge Dayton, 60-57 on Tuesday afternoon at the O’Connell Center. Florida (8-3) was facing an Atlantic-10 conference opponent for the fourth time in two weeks. The Flyers (6-3) are the pick of many to win that league.

Florida scored 40 points in the first half and led, 50-38 with 3:17 to go in the third quarter. The Flyers responded with a 17-4 run and took a 55-54 lead with 3:31 remaining in the game. In the final minutes, however, Florida tightened up on defense.

With less than two minutes to go, Florida’s Lavender Briggs secured a rebound and fed Kiki Smith (12 points) for a transition layup to put the Gators back on top, 56-55. Briggs (18 points) then sealed the win with a jumper at the half-minute mark for the game’s final points.

Florida remains home for two more games, Sunday versus rival Florida State and Tuesday Dec. 21 against Murray State.

