Governor Ron DeSantis announced a statewide flooding resilience plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County neighborhood that is prone to flooding may get some help from the state.
Governor DeSantis announced a statewide flooding resilience plan.
The 3-year proposal includes funding for 76 projects in the state.
The money would go to drainage improvements to the constantly-flooded Robin Lane neighborhood.
That’s along Northwest 39th Avenue.
The proposal would fund half of the $1.2 million project.
Where the other half of the money would come from is unclear.
