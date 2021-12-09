Governor Ron DeSantis announced a statewide flooding resilience plan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County neighborhood that is prone to flooding may get some help from the state.

Governor DeSantis announced a statewide flooding resilience plan.

The 3-year proposal includes funding for 76 projects in the state.

The money would go to drainage improvements to the constantly-flooded Robin Lane neighborhood.

That’s along Northwest 39th Avenue.

The proposal would fund half of the $1.2 million project.

Where the other half of the money would come from is unclear.

TRENDING STORY: Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.