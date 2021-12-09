Advertisement

GPD asking for help in identifying the man who has been stealing scooters

The man is also suspected of stealing other scooters in the midtown area.
The man is also suspected of stealing other scooters in the midtown area.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of stealing scooters in Gainesville.

Police say this man stole a scooter on November 27th from Jackson Square Apartments behind the Krispy Kreme on 13th Street. 

He is also suspected of stealing other scooters in the midtown area.

