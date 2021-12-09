GPD asking for help in identifying the man who has been stealing scooters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of stealing scooters in Gainesville.

Police say this man stole a scooter on November 27th from Jackson Square Apartments behind the Krispy Kreme on 13th Street.

He is also suspected of stealing other scooters in the midtown area.

