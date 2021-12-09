‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer

(WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut woman shared news of a joyous and devastating day in her life, the day her newborn son was born and the day his father died, WFSB reports.

Haley Parke shared the story of her son’s “miracle” birth on Facebook. He was born three weeks early by C-section on Dec. 2, the same day his father, Jb Parke, died of cancer.

The Sunday before, Jb Parke was admitted to the hospital with complications from cancer.

While the Parkes thought they had six months left together, they found out Wednesday it would just be a matter of days.

“With our second son’s due date 3 weeks away, my husband and I knew asking for an induction was the right thing to do. Without hesitation, the team of ICU doctors communicated with the head of high risk labor and delivery doctors. They offered me an induction as soon as I was ready,” wrote Haley Parke on Facebook.

The induction process began. But as of Thursday morning, Jb’s condition was declining fast, so the medical team worked quickly to deliver the baby via C-section.

“In a matter of literally one minute, I was in the OR, and in just a short 20 minutes later, our son was born. He was given to me for a quick kiss, and then a team of doctors and nurses ran him up 2 floors, and he was placed on his daddy’s chest,” Haley Parke wrote.

Jb Parke died from cancer on Dec. 2. He is survived by his wife, Haley Parke, and their two sons, 1-year-old Brinton and newborn Jb. (Source: GoFundMe)

Once the baby was placed on his father’s chest, his mother wrote that Jb Parke’s vitals instantly improved, and he was able to acknowledge their new precious son.

Jb’s last moments were spent with his newborn son and his wife in his hospital room. Haley Parke says her husband took his last breaths with their son on his chest and her hand in his.

“From the OR to the ICU room, there were what felt like hundreds of doctors and nurses floating us through this process effortlessly. Not one of them having a dry eye the entire time. Some of them told me they’ll never forget this act of selflessness. Some called my actions brave and heroic. I just call it love. I acted out of love. I put my trust in God that this was part of his plan, and I did what I had to do, out of love, to fulfill my husband’s last wish,” she wrote.

The couple hadn’t picked out a name before their son’s birth, but the mother wrote that she knew the right thing to do was to honor her husband. She named the baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke.

He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces at 20 inches long. His mother says his birth story is “truly a miracle.”

A GoFundMe set up for the family says that in addition to Haley Parke and baby Jb, Jb Parke is survived by his 1-year-old son Brinton, his parents and his sister. The campaign has raised more than $34,000.

