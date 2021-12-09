NCFL businesses prepare for busy holiday shopping weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local businesses are being highlighted this weekend as part of Thornebrook Village’s first Holiday Market and Open House.

More than 30 art and jewelry vendors are joining 22 shops in the plaza from 5 to 9 pm Friday. Guests can enjoy free live musical performances, Santa meet and greets, along with hot chocolate and cookies.

Hoggetowne music owner Joe Dorsey said he’s excited to welcome people in for the first open house since before the pandemic.

“Local retail is very unique and we’re the only place where you can go somewhere and get to know somebody by name and have the goods and services delivered to you in a way,”said Dorsey. “I hate to say online just can’t replace people yet.”

The holiday shopping festivities continue on Saturday in Celebration Point. Starting at 6:30 pm Santa Crawl will take place to benefit Catholic Charities Weekend Hunger Backpack Program.

