Advertisement

NCFL businesses prepare for busy holiday shopping weekend

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local businesses are being highlighted this weekend as part of Thornebrook Village’s first Holiday Market and Open House.

More than 30 art and jewelry vendors are joining 22 shops in the plaza from 5 to 9 pm Friday. Guests can enjoy free live musical performances, Santa meet and greets, along with hot chocolate and cookies.

Hoggetowne music owner Joe Dorsey said he’s excited to welcome people in for the first open house since before the pandemic.

“Local retail is very unique and we’re the only place where you can go somewhere and get to know somebody by name and have the goods and services delivered to you in a way,”said Dorsey. “I hate to say online just can’t replace people yet.”

RELATED STORY: “Just wonderful memories”: Kirby Family Farm’s Christmas Train benefits children in need

The holiday shopping festivities continue on Saturday in Celebration Point. Starting at 6:30 pm Santa Crawl will take place to benefit Catholic Charities Weekend Hunger Backpack Program.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Wilkins later confessed to Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies, and the victim’s body was found...
Tampa rapper has been arrested on murder charges
The agency’s “Operation Secret Santa” bagged a dozen people during a drug bust.
Operation “Secret Santa” catches dozens in drug bust
Levy County Turnpike Proposal Meeting
FDOT holds public kickoff meeting for Turnpike Extension Project
LC Homicide
A 29-year-old man is dead and another victim was taken to a trauma unit after both were shot

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
santa fe
Sante Fe College celebrates 2021 class with three separate commencement ceremonies
cheer squad
Two Union County cheer squads place 2nd in their respective competitions at 2021 Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championship
flood money
Governor Ron DeSantis announced a statewide flooding resilience plan